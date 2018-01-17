Trump claims credit for what is still mostly Obama's economy

(Rob Carr/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, prior to Obama's departure to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump relentl...

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump relentlessly congratulates himself for the healthy state of the U.S. economy. But in the year since Trump's inauguration, most analysts tend to agree that the economy remains essentially the same sturdy one Trump inherited from Barack Obama.

Growth has picked up, but it's not yet clear if it can sustain a faster expansion. Hiring and wage growth actually slowed slightly from Obama's last year in office. Consumers and businesses are much more optimistic, but their spending has yet to move meaningfully higher.

A Quinnipiac University poll last week found that two-thirds of American voters say the economy is "excellent" or "good."

Yet 49 percent of respondents credited Obama for the economy's health, compared with 40 percent who credited Trump.

