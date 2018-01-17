Fujifilm recalls power adapter wall plugs sold with digital cameras due to possible shock hazard

A Tuscaloosa native is being inducted Thursday into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame. Dr. Charles Steele Jr., a Central High School grad, organized marches in Tuscaloosa during the Civil Rights Movement. He also worked along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during his time there. Steele is in Atlanta tonight preparing for the big ceremony tomorrow. "I wouldn't be receiving this award tomorrow had it not been for Tuscaloosa having leaders and teachers and people...