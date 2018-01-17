Fujifilm recalls power adapter wall plugs sold with digital came - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fujifilm recalls power adapter wall plugs sold with digital cameras due to possible shock hazard

Source: cpsc.gov Source: cpsc.gov

Fujifilm has recalled power adapter wall plugs sold with digital cameras due to a shock hazard.

For more information about the recall, visit this website.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly