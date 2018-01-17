Editorial: Changing the atmosphere

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018:

The title of this editorial is “changing the atmosphere” and as such, you might think that I’m about to speak on global warming or global freezing, as is our case this past week. And if you thought that you’d be incorrect. What I’m actually referring to with the “atmosphere” reference is how do you affect the world around you, by just being you? Are you uplifting, positive and supportive with others, or do you walk around with a cloud above your head bringing everyone down? Thus, impacting the atmosphere from positive to negative.

If you haven’t seen the recent posted video of the man on Highway 280 getting out of his car at a light to put his coat on the back of a homeless man, seek it out. While the literal atmosphere was frigid the day this random act of kindness took place, the feeling one gets watching a stranger helping another was quite the contrary.

As you look at your list of 2018 resolutions (if that’s your thing), might I suggest you add one more, and that is make any place where you are, a better place because you’re there. Sounds simple, but will take more effort from some than others. If there are more people giving the proverbial jackets off their backs in 2018 than 2017, what a change that could bring. One person at a time, one unselfish display of kindness at a time, impacting the atmosphere for the good.

