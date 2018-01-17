FIRST ALERT: Bitterly cold through Thursday morning

HARD FREEZE WARNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING!



First Alert for dangerous cold to persist and icy roads, especially south of I-20 and in shady areas.



Temperatures will not make it above freezing Wednesday and won’t until the midmorning hours on Thursday. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the middle 20s most places and bottom out in the teens tonight.



This kind of cold is dangerous to be exposed to for a long period of time, including pets. Pipes can freeze and even burst in this type of cold.



We finally start to thaw on Thursday afternoon, which marks the beginning of a warming trend through the weekend! Temperatures at night will be above freezing by Sunday morning and highs will be in the 60s by Sunday too.



Our next system arrives Sunday night into Monday morning in the form of rain and a few rumbles of thunder. It will only be slightly cooler after the front passes and lows will be in the middle 30s and highs in the middle and upper 50s.



I don’t see another cold blast until the end of the month!



