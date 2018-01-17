Firefighters say house fire likely caused by space heater

We often hear about smoke detectors and space heaters when it comes to fire safety. According to firefighters, both of those appeared to play a role when a Tuscaloosa house caught fire early Tuesday.



The fire broke out just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Brooksdale Drive. One of the two residents was taken to the hospital.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue says it was a smoke detector installed by their department that helped alert the residents and get them to safety.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue says it will come to your home anytime and check your smoke detectors or install new ones, all free of charge.

The fire department also says the fire was likely started by a space heater. Space heater safety can be a big concern during cold weather.

"Make sure that if you are coming up with alternative ways to stay warm, space heaters or any devices like that, make sure they are rated for the electrical outlet that you have," Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Quentin Brown said.

Brown also said to use a newer space heater versus an older model.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue also reminds you that space heaters need adequate space, and should never be plugged into a power strip or extension cord.

