Man shot and killed at Fairfield motel identified

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

A man killed at a Fairfield motel Saturday night has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Bradley Neil Watkins, 50, of Kimberly was in a third-floor room at the America's Best Inn & Suites on Kelco Place  when he was shot around 10:36 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

