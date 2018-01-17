Man shot and killed at Fairfield motel identified

A man killed at a Fairfield motel Saturday night has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Bradley Neil Watkins, 50, of Kimberly was in a third-floor room at the America's Best Inn & Suites on Kelco Place when he was shot around 10:36 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.