18-wheeler fire under control in Tuscaloosa Co.

Tuscaloosa authorities say an 18-wheeler fire is under control.
The driver pulled off the I-359 SB ramp onto I-20/59 with mechanical problems and his engine started burning.
State Troopers say the truck was carrying frozen chickens.
No one was hurt.
