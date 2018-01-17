18-wheeler fire under control in Tuscaloosa Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

18-wheeler fire under control in Tuscaloosa Co.

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Kelvin Reynolds/Twitter)
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Tuscaloosa authorities say an 18-wheeler fire is under control. 

The driver pulled off the I-359 SB ramp onto I-20/59 with mechanical problems and his engine started burning.

State Troopers say the truck was carrying frozen chickens.

No one was hurt.

