Cullman man takes ice bath in the snow

This weather may be too cold for some of you but that didn't stop two guys from jumping into an ice bath!

Monday, Cullman saw a high of 32 and a low of 11 but Daniel O'Brien was a trooper and said it's mind over matter.

O'Brien is the owner of Triad Martial Arts and says he tries to take an ice bath daily or several times a week. He says he takes them for the health and mental benefits.

O'Brien says he tries to stay in the water for 10 minutes and he goes under and holds his breath for 2 minutes.

He says it is a great tool to learn brain control of your breathing.

