UA issues response, sorority dismisses student following racist remarks made online

The University of Alabama and Alpha Phi International sorority are both responding after videos posted online by a student have drawn outrage.

In the videos, the woman uses the N-word multiple times. She also references the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, says she is from New Jersey and makes reference to people reporting her to her sorority because of her comments.



The University of Alabama issued a response via its Twitter account:

These remarks are ignorant and disturbing and in no way reflect the values of The University of Alabama. This unfortunate behavior has been reported to the Office of Student Conduct as it does not align with the community expectations of students at the Capstone.

UA identifies the student as Harley Barber.

The Alpha Phi International sorority says the woman is no longer a member of their organization. The sorority issued a statement via Twitter:

Alpha Phi is a diverse, values-based organization and condemns the language and opinions in these videos. They are offensive and hateful to both our own members and to other members of the community.

