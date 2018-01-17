Mobile home fire under investigation in Cullman Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mobile home fire under investigation in Cullman Co.

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Mayor Kenneth Nail/Hanceville) (Source: Mayor Kenneth Nail/Hanceville)
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Fire crews in Cullman County are investigating a mobile home fire.

The fire started Wednesday morning on County Road 601. Hanceville and Johnson's Crossing Fire Departments are on the scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

