Authorities: Man gunned down in Alabama was targeted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a 21-year-old man who was gunned down had been targeted.

Al.com reports that the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as LaRonald Cortez McDaniel.

Chief Deputy Randy Christian said Tuesday that detectives believe McDaniel was targeted and that the shooting was drug-related.

Authorities say McDaniel and a woman were sitting in a car in front of a house when a gunman walked up to the vehicle and opened fire.

The woman was not injured, and the suspect fled on foot.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

