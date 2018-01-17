‘The Continental’ TV series set in the John Wick universe is coming to Starz

Director Ryan Coogler’s 2015 reboot of the Rocky franchise, Creed, is not only getting a sequel, it’s also getting a rematch of sorts.

World-class assassins all need a place to hang out, and in the world of John Wick, that place is a glitzy but clandestine hotel in a hyper-realistic version of Los Angeles. The Continental is a new television drama in the works for Starz, focusing on the inner workings of the criminal hideout and its inhabitants with an emphasis on the action and dry humor of the films.

Not only that, the Keanu Reeves character may even drop by from time to time, but he won’t star in the series, according to Deadline. “It’s unclear what Keanu’s role will be but certainly this show is not designed to have him in the lead,” said Starz CEO Chris Albrecht.

“I think you can expect to see him at some point on the series,” said Carmi Zlotnik of Starz. “That is part of the ongoing conversation.”

Reeves will also be an executive producer on the series, along with the production team from the two films. Chad Stahelski, who co-directed John Wick and directed John Wick: Chapter 2, will direct the premiere episode. Chris Collins (Sons of Anarchy, The Wire) be the showrunner and write the series.

The news was announced at the Television Critics Associations winter event, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “This series is truly unlike anything else on TV,” Albrecht said. “The Continental promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise, as well as introduce some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world.”

A third John Wick film is due sometime in 2019. Rumors of a John Wick series have floated around for several years, but the acquisition of Lionsgate by Starz in 2016 certainly helped cement the deal.

Starz continues to ramp up its scripted television offerings, with The Continental joining series such as The Missing, Ash vs. Evil Dead, and Outlander. Ian McShane (Deadwood), who plays the proprietor of the Continental in the films, is currently appearing in another Starz series, American Gods. There’s no word yet on whether he’ll reprise his role in the new television series.

