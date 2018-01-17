Watch for the signs of frostbite and hypothermia - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Watch for the signs of frostbite and hypothermia

By Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
Source: Alabama EMA, Twitter Source: Alabama EMA, Twitter
(WBRC) -

The road conditions aren’t the only concern during cold weather. The Alabama EMA posted on their Twitter page a reminder to watch out for frostbite and hypothermia.

Both can occur if precautions are not taken. Below are the signs and symptoms for both.

Frostbite: Signs & Symptoms

  • Redness or pain in any skin area
  • White or grayish-yellow skin area
  • Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy
  • Numbness

Hypothermia: Signs & Symptoms

Adults

  • Shivering
  • Exhaustion
  • Confusion
  • Fumbling Hands
  • Memory Loss
  • Slurred Speech
  • Drowsiness

Infants

  • Bright red, cold skin
  • Very low energy

If a person's temperature is below 95° get medical attention immediately.

