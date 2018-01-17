Watch for the signs of frostbite and hypothermia

The road conditions aren’t the only concern during cold weather. The Alabama EMA posted on their Twitter page a reminder to watch out for frostbite and hypothermia.

Both can occur if precautions are not taken. Below are the signs and symptoms for both.

Frostbite: Signs & Symptoms

Redness or pain in any skin area

White or grayish-yellow skin area

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

Numbness

Hypothermia: Signs & Symptoms

Adults

Shivering

Exhaustion

Confusion

Fumbling Hands

Memory Loss

Slurred Speech

Drowsiness

Infants

Bright red, cold skin

Very low energy

If a person's temperature is below 95° get medical attention immediately.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.