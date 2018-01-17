KFC introduces gravy-themed cocktail menu - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

KFC introduces gravy-themed cocktail menu

By Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: KFC UK's Youtube page Source: KFC UK's Youtube page
(WBRC) -

KFC has been serving up buckets of chicken for decades. Now they want to serve up a new spin on cocktails. The kicker? They all feature gravy as a main ingredient.

Their cocktail menu includes drinks like "The Gravy Mary", "Fingerlickin' Sour", and "The Southern Twist."

KFC will not be selling them in stores, but they have the recipes are available online.

The Gravy Mary

Fingerlickin' Sour

The Southern Twist

Powered by Frankly