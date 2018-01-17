KFC introduces gravy-themed cocktail menu

KFC has been serving up buckets of chicken for decades. Now they want to serve up a new spin on cocktails. The kicker? They all feature gravy as a main ingredient.
Their cocktail menu includes drinks like "The Gravy Mary", "Fingerlickin' Sour", and "The Southern Twist."
KFC will not be selling them in stores, but they have the recipes are available online.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.