KFC introduces gravy-themed cocktail menu

KFC has been serving up buckets of chicken for decades. Now they want to serve up a new spin on cocktails. The kicker? They all feature gravy as a main ingredient.

Their cocktail menu includes drinks like "The Gravy Mary", "Fingerlickin' Sour", and "The Southern Twist."

KFC will not be selling them in stores, but they have the recipes are available online.

The Gravy Mary

Fingerlickin' Sour

The Southern Twist