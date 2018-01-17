EMA officials concerned with morning transportation after hard freeze

Through most of the evening the state EMA managed to avoid drama but they are very concerned about transportation through the morning hours after a hard freeze.

Crews at I-65 and Highway 31 are getting ready to roll and try to clean up the roads.

Dozens of long haul truckers are pulling into gas station parking lots to wait for better conditions. One Uber driver told WBRC every driver who passed him in the left lane, seemed to slide and wreck further up the road. Some tow truck drivers gave us the same story.

If you go out on icy roads and get in trouble, remember someone else has to come get you. So be respectful of your first responders, tow truck drivers, and civil servants.

Help them help people who are really in trouble by staying off the roads until you are certain the conditions are better.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.