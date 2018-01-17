Birmingham warming station looking for volunteers to help serve meals

The city of Birmingham warming station has been open all night Tuesday and will remain open all-day Wednesday, January 17th. The warming station, located at the Boutwell Auditorium, was a packed house Tuesday night. City officials estimated between about 500 and 600 people stayed in the heated space.

Don Lupo, with the Birmingham Mayor’s office, says it’s the most people they've seen since “snowmageddon” in 2014.

Tuesday was the first night the city set up at Boutwell. The previous two nights the station was set up Parker High School.

Lupo says that the support from the community has been overwhelming. They are still looking for help as well. They specifically need volunteers to help serve food Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. All other shifts are full.

To sign up and help, you can go visit Hands on Birmingham’s page here.

If you are unable to volunteer your time, there are other ways to help. They don't need clothing donations, but they do need food donations - such as already prepared soup, chili, and sandwiches.

The meals will help serve lunch and dinner to the large number of people coming through the warming station.

