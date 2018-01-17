LIGHTSPEED: State trooper's snow photo feels like scene from Star Wars

That's no moon...it’s snow! Check out the view from Tuesday night of an Alabama State Trooper’s vehicle as she patrols the highways of Elmore County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency posted the warp speed-esque pic on their Facebook page.
No word on if she was able to find the droids she was looking for...
While state troopers are out patrolling the streets, you should try to avoid the roads if possible. Here’s a list of all the road closures that have been reported so far in Central Alabama, due to the icy conditions.
You can also find road conditions across the state. Click here to check out North Alabama from our sister station, WAFF 48 in Hunstville. Click here to see how roads look in counties surrounding Montgomery from WSFA 12.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
The winter weather Tuesday has caused some roadways to be deemed impassible.More >>
The winter weather Tuesday has caused some roadways to be deemed impassible.More >>
No word on if the state trooper was able to find the droids she was looking for...More >>
No word on if the state trooper was able to find the droids she was looking for...More >>
Even though the snow has mostly ended across areas along and north of I-59, the combination of bitter cold and minor snow accumulations will produce icy patches on area roadways.More >>
Even though the snow has mostly ended across areas along and north of I-59, the combination of bitter cold and minor snow accumulations will produce icy patches on area roadways.More >>
Find links to your local office, across the state of Alabama.More >>
Find links to your local office, across the state of Alabama.More >>
Six people have been displaced after a fire ripped through their Dawson Avenue home.More >>
Six people have been displaced after a fire ripped through their Dawson Avenue home.More >>