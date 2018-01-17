LIGHTSPEED: State trooper's snow photo feels like scene from Star Wars

That's no moon...it’s snow! Check out the view from Tuesday night of an Alabama State Trooper’s vehicle as she patrols the highways of Elmore County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency posted the warp speed-esque pic on their Facebook page.

No word on if she was able to find the droids she was looking for...

While state troopers are out patrolling the streets, you should try to avoid the roads if possible. Here’s a list of all the road closures that have been reported so far in Central Alabama, due to the icy conditions.

You can also find road conditions across the state. Click here to check out North Alabama from our sister station, WAFF 48 in Hunstville. Click here to see how roads look in counties surrounding Montgomery from WSFA 12.

