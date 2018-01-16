Silva leads Gamecocks to 76-68 win over No. 18 Wildcats

In front of a sold-out, school record 13,729 fans, the No. 1 LSU gymnastics defeated No. 9 Alabama with a season-best score of 197.450 Friday night inside of the Maravich Center.More >>
Alabama football caps off its 17th national championship with a celebration fit for the kings of the sport and its fans Saturday.More >>
Former LSU head football coach, Les Miles, returned to the Capital City earlier this week after finishing two weeks of filming in Texas for his latest movie role, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
Former Columbia Fireflies outfielder and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is headed back to Spring Training.More >>
Crews at LSU are cleaning up after three pipes inside Tiger Stadium started leaking Friday morning. Ernie Ballard, a spokesman for the university, said all of the pipes were quickly shut off.More >>
Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University. Greene was the former University of Buffalo Athletics Director.More >>
Behind a hot night from John Petty, the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-2) ended the No. 17 Auburn Tigers' (16-2, 4-1) 14-game winning streak on the hardwood.More >>
Chris Silva tied his career high with 27 points and South Carolina rallied from 14-points down in the second half to top No. 18 Kentucky 76-68 on Tuesday night.More >>
Bruce Stevens scored 22 points, Deandre Burnett added 20, and the Rebels held off Florida for a 78-72 win on Saturday afternoon.More >>
