FIRST ALERT Weather Day: Frigid temperatures, dangerous travel conditions

Even though the snow has mostly ended across areas along and north of I-59, the combination of bitter cold and minor snow accumulations will produce icy patches on area roadways.
Emergency management and law enforcement officials have reported slick roads and dangerous travel conditions across many counties in North Central Alabama. Hazardous travel conditions will continue through Wednesday morning as temperatures will remain below freezing. Travel is strongly discouraged through Wednesday morning.
