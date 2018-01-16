FIRST ALERT Update: Still dangerously cold

An area of light to moderate snow continues to push east this morning. Once snow ends, the focus becomes temperatures.

With strong northerly winds, wind chill values will stay below zero.

Even with increasing sunshine through the day, temperatures will only make into the middle teens by Noon with highs only reaching the middle 20s in

most locations across Central Alabama with most areas remaining below freezing all day.

The Good News? Winds diminish tonight with surface winds from the north and temperatures again in the teens area wide tonight. Temperatures will gradually moderate, rising above freezing area wide by noon Thursday, followed by another cold night is expected with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.

The warming trend continues Friday as high pressure shifts east. Lows will still be below seasonal averages with lows ranging from the upper 20s to around 30 Friday night. Warm air continues to overspread the region into the weekend ahead of a stronger weather disturbance moving east but conditions will remain r mostly dry Saturday and Sunday. Highs reach the 50s Saturday and 60s on Sunday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front which pushes across the area by the beginning of next week with the best rain chances back by Monday.

Although there may be a few thunderstorms any severe threat is unlikely.

The air behind the front appears to be much more moderate than this week's system and by Tuesday we once again see a limited chance for precipitation

returning.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.