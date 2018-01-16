FIRST ALERT Update: Hard Freeze Warning in effect until Thursday morning

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect through Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

As of 4 a.m. this morning it is 4 degrees in Haleyville, 6 degrees in Cullman and 11 degrees in Birmingham and Gadsden. Wind chills are brutal, with feels like temps below zero in several locations.

With mostly sunny skies today, expect highs in the 20s and for some up to 30 degrees.

We have a slow warming trend with dry conditions to close out the week.

Our weekend looks to be a lot more bearable temperature-wise with morning temps in the 30s to 40s and highs near 60.

We have rain in the forecast for early Monday morning through Monday afternoon, with morning temps in the 40s and highs in the 50s.

Sunshine should return by next Tuesday.

Have a happy Hump Day, and try to stay warm!

