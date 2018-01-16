6 displaced after fire rips through Birmingham home

Six people have been displaced after a fire ripped through their Dawson Avenue home.

Fire crews got the call around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived the fire was fully involved.

The six people inside were two adults and four children. They all made it out safely.

The fire also spread to the neighbors' home.

No word yet on what started the fire.

Crews say the weather played a part in their response.

