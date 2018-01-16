VIDEO: Snowfall across Central Alabama

A Birmingham sergeant was prepared to work in the cold weather after his daughter made him a "Snow Survival Kit." The Birmingham Police Department tweeted a photo of the kit. The police department says the girl was concerned as to why her father had to work while everywhere else is closed. She made him "Daddy's Snow Survival Kit." In the kit she included a bottle of water, some Sour Cream and Onion chips and what looks like a can of soup. One of our Sgt.&rsqu...