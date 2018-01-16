Daughter makes 'snow survival kit' for Birmingham sergeant

A Birmingham sergeant was prepared to work in the cold weather after his daughter made him a "Snow Survival Kit."

The Birmingham Police Department tweeted a photo of the kit.

They the girl was concerned as to why her father had to work while everywhere else is closed. In the kit she included a bottle of water, some Sour Cream and Onion chips and what looks like a can of soup.

One of our Sgt.’s daughter made this for him. She was concerned as to why he had to go to work and everything was closed...???? pic.twitter.com/wsWyhps7RE — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) January 17, 2018

From all of us at WBRC, we would like to thank each of the first responders who are working during this weather event.

