Karle's Korner: Frigid temps & icy roads? It could be worse - it could be Buffalo!

It was the summer of 1963 and life in Syracuse, New York was great for a 5-year-old kid who didn’t know that life existed outside of Syracuse, New York. But even at age five I knew one thing: Winter was not fun. So when my dad approached me one day with news that the family would be moving, I was pumped. Would it be California? Orlando? Heck, any warm weather city would suffice, as my right toe had been frozen solid for three years. My dad approached me with a slight smile and gave me the news. “Ricky”, said my father, “I’m very excited to tell you that the family will be moving to”… (my eyes widened)… “Buffalo!”. Buffalo? “Oh great”, I thought, “we’re moving from Alaska to Siberia.” And so we went: Two parents in their mid-thirties moved their five kids to the warm, sunny, destination mecca of… Buffalo.

If you’ve never been to Buffalo, you might like it more than you think (OK, maybe in the months of July and August). The people there are much like those in our great state: Hard-working, kind, loyal, and football-loving. And living in Buffalo can make a person tough. I mean, when you are a six-year-old who opens the front door and the snow drifts are twice your height, when you are joined by a friend and shovel a tunnel from your front door to the street just to get the mail, when you climb from your second story bedroom window and leap into the snow just for fun (and your parents allow it), you know you live in Buffalo. When you go door-to-door as a ten year old and shovel driveways for $5 a pop, when you walk to your buddy’s house two doors away and can’t ask to go inside because you can’t feel your tongue, and when your father finally breaks down and buys a used snow blower that doesn’t like to start, you know you are in Buffalo.

I have to admit that when snow first arrives in Buffalo it’s exciting (but enough about August 15th), especially when you are a kid. There’s nothing like sipping hot chocolate on Christmas Eve as snow falls outside as it truly gets you in the holiday spirit. But come December 26th? Snow that would never end was like your co-worker who drove you batty- you just wanted it gone. I mean, nearly four months more of that stuff after Christmas? Was someone playing a cruel joke on our family? Cold, dark days turned into more cold, dark days- then mud season (my mom really loved that) and at last, melting snow in April. I will never forget yelling to my father at the end of March, “Hey dad, it’s 33 degrees- come outside and play some baseball with us… and bring the sunscreen!”.

The year was 1968, and my family would once again be on the move. Just like five years earlier, my father gathered the family to give us the news. “At last”, I thought, “after ten years of this crazy weather I am finally getting a break. Honolulu maybe? Miami? San Diego?” My father looked at us warmly and said with a proud smile, “Kids, I want to tell you that we will soon be moving… back to Syracuse.” Like I always say, I don’t make this stuff up.

Five years after that my father moved the family to the warm, tropical location of Hanover, New Hampshire, where I finished high school and then went onto attend the University Of New Hampshire (where yes, I carried my books to class through snow and slush). And yes- I even experienced New England’s famous Blizzard of ’78 as I found myself hitchhiking to my then girlfriend’s apartment which was 4 miles off campus (I was wondering why there were no cars on the road).

The best news of all? I married a young lady from Vermont (I know…), and after a few moves in the TV business, landed in Birmingham in 1989, where the weather and the people are as warm as ever. 28 years in the ‘Ham with an occasional spell of cold weather makes me one of the luckiest men alive. Our children were born and educated here, and my wife, after being a registered nurse up north, went to law school here- it’s been a great (and warm) ride.

As we here in Alabama deal with lows tonight of 11 degrees and wind chill factors of -15 degrees, keep a few things in mind: It will be 60 degrees in Birmingham this Saturday and still -15 degrees in Buffalo. You will be visiting a car wash while the folks in western New York will be using chains on their tires and helping a buddy jump-start his car. You will be slipping on a sweatshirt while the folks in Buffalo will be putting on their snowmobile suit. And you will be chatting with friends while those in Buffalo will be unable to chat with friends because their mouths will be frozen.

Do we have a cold few days ahead? You bet- but remember one thing: We could be living in western New York, where both the residents and the weather are tough. What would I say about the folks who live there? As I have learned to say here in the sunny south, “Bless their hearts”.

