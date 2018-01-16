FIRST ALERT Weather Day: Temperatures in the teens, hazardous wind chills near zero continue into morning

An Arctic cold front is expected to continue to bring light to moderate snow to all of our region through Tuesday night, although most of the snow ends by mid-evening.

Snow accumulations are expected to be less than two inches, but temperatures in the 20s as the snow falls can still bring significant travel trouble. In addition, the cold air will result in a hard freeze with temperatures falling into the teens tonight, even some single digits in a few locations in northern parts of the area.

Finally, hazardous wind chills are also expected ranging from the single digits to below zero across the northern tier of counties. Temperatures in the teens and hazardous wind chills near or just below zero will continue into tomorrow morning. Another hard freeze with temperatures falling into the teens is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a gradual warming trend beginning by the end of the week and into the weekend.

