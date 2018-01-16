Road closures around Central Alabama

The winter weather Tuesday has caused some roadways to be deemed impassible.

Blount County

Blount County Commissioner District 2 is reporting roadways impassable along and north of a line of U-S 278 and West of Ala Highway 79.

Calhoun County

All roads in Anniston are closed.

All roads have been closed in Jacksonville.

All city roads in Oxford are closed.

All roads in Weaver are closed.

Chilton County

All bridges and overpasses are iced over.

Fayette County

All county roads have been deemed impassable.

Pickens County

County engineer Clint Terry says most of the County roads are deemed impassable right now. He says to avoid roadways until further notice.

Talladega County

All roads in Sylacauga are closing at 9 p.m.

All roads in Talladega are closed.

Winston County

Many of you may have already heard this on the local news: Per Winston Co. EMA: The County commission says all Winston Co. Roads will be deemed impassable tonight starting at 6:30 pm.

We'll continue updating this list we learn of any more road closures.

