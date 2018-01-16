Several places open to seek shelter from the cold

While authorities are still urging people to stay off the roads, you may find yourself in need of a warm place to stay.

Here is a list of places for drives to find a place to stay:

Birmingham:

Boutwell Auditorium on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 17. (Open from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.)

East Alabama:

Salvation Army: 114 N. 11th Street, Gadsden (256) 546-4673: Open Overnight

Elliott Community Center: 2829 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden (256) 549-4674: Open Overnight. Pet friendly in a crate.

Carnes Recreation Center: 102 Case Avenue, Attalla (256) 538-3712: Open as a warming center and as a stranded driver facility until further notice.

Freedom Church: 301 North 12th Street, Gadsden (Old Agricola Shopping Center) (256) 613-9835 Hot meal at 5:30 p.m. Open until Noon Thursday

