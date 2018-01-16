Ex-CIA officer arrested, charged with keeping documents

A new report by the group Freedom House says basic rights and political freedoms in the United States are deteriorating at a faster pace under President Donald Trump, exacerbated by attacks on key institutions like...More >>
A new report by the group Freedom House says basic rights and political freedoms in the United States are deteriorating at a faster pace under President Donald Trump, exacerbated by attacks on key institutions like the press and the courts.More >>
Former CIA officer arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets.More >>
Former CIA officer arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets.More >>
"The president's overall health is excellent," said Navy doctor Ronny Jackson, who predicted Trump would remain healthy for the duration of his presidency.More >>
"The president's overall health is excellent," said Navy doctor Ronny Jackson, who predicted Trump would remain healthy for the duration of his presidency.More >>