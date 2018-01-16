Driver taken to hospital after 18-wheeler overturns on Hwy. 280 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Driver taken to hospital after 18-wheeler overturns on Hwy. 280

(Source: Jamiese Price/WBRC) (Source: Jamiese Price/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The driver of an 18-wheeler was taken to the hospital after the truck overturned as snow is falling in the metro area. 

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 280 East at the Mountain Brook exit. 

No word on the driver's condition. 

