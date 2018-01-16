Jacksonville State signs ex-Auburn tight end Landon Rice

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Former Auburn tight end Landon Rice has signed with Jacksonville State.

Auburn dismissed Rice from the team as a freshman after a woman said he raped her. In April 2017, a Lee County grand jury declined to indict Rice on the charge.

Defense attorneys said the grand jury decided there wasn't sufficient evidence.

Rice, a former four-star recruit, never played in a game for the Tigers.

Jacksonville State said in a statement Tuesday the university "conducted a very thorough investigation" before admitting Rice, speaking with Auburn officials and the player.

Sanctions against Rice stemming from Auburn's Title IX investigation expired on Sept. 26, 2017. Jacksonville State released a memo from Auburn Title IX Coordinator Kelley Taylor saying the matter was closed for the university.

The AP does not generally name alleged victims in sexual assault cases.

