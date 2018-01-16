Alabama trooper shortage critical, says group

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama State Troopers Association says the number of troopers patrolling Alabama roadways is dangerously low.

The Troopers Association on Wednesday called on Gov. Kay Ivey and lawmakers to increase funding to boost the number of troopers on the road.

Trooper Association President David Steward said there are about 250 state troopers patrolling in Alabama. He said studies suggest there should be more than 1,000.

Steward said, "seconds count in an accident" and troopers are often handling multiple counties.

The concern is not new. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in 2015 said trooper staffing was at "critical levels."

The organization for state troopers made the plea on the second week of the 2018 legislative session.

