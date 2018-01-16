Maddox on Tuscaloosa snow prep: 'I would be surprised if there's a better-prepared city in AL'

Tuscaloosa authorities are ready to spring into action as snow moves into the area.

At this point, we've activated our incident command to level one with the anticipation of going to level two very soon," Mayor Walt Maddox told WBRC.

EMA personnel is on standby and city operations have been consolidated.

"The good thing is that most people are prepared, school isn't in session and we don't have a lot of businesses open," Maddox continued. "Traffic is going to be minimalized."

Maddox said the city has coordinated with ALDOT concerning major highways that run through the area.

The city's biggest concern is the loss of power, according to Maddox.

However, he stressed that early preparation puts Tuscaloosa at an advantage.

"I would be surprised if there's a better-prepared city in Alabama than what we do here and that's because of our amazing 1,300 city employees," he said.

