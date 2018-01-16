Marion Co. EMA on winter weather prep: "We always feel like the guinea pigs."

With winter weather moving into the area, county EMA officials are preparing for the potential snow and ice threat. And for Marion County, they usually are front and center for the storms as they move into the state.

It’s a situation that Jimmy Mills, Marion County EMA Director, says they have to always be prepared for, “We always feel like the guinea pigs, we're the first place it hits when it crosses the state line.”

Mills adds that they distribute the information they gather to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

You can watch our LIVE COVERAGE here.

