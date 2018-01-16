Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome their third child - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Liam Mathews,

North and Saint have a new baby sister!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed their third child on Monday, Kardashian announced via her app and website Tuesday.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kardashian wrote. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

The baby's name has not yet been revealed, but she joins sister North, 4, and brother Saint, 2,

She's here. https://t.co/oVg6se6VeQ

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 16, 2018

The reality star and the rapper opted to use a surrogate for the pregnancy due to complications Kardashian experienced during her previous pregnancies. Her struggle to conceive a third child were well documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians,which celebrated the announcement of her sister Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy only hours before Kardashian and West welcomed their newborn daughter. Kardashian's half-sister Kylie Jenner is also reportedly expecting her first child.

