State legislator George Bandy dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama legislator George Bandy of Opelika has died.

Alabama House of Representatives spokesman Clay Redden said Bandy died Tuesday at a Georgia hospital. He was 72.

Lawmakers were told last week that Bandy had been hospitalized for pulmonary and circulatory issues.

Bandy, a Democrat, was first elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 1994. He represented House District 83, which includes parts of Lee and Russell counties.

Bandy had also served as pastor at Saint James Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika.

