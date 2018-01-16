Police: Gunfire erupts in home, leaving man dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say gunfire erupted in an Alabama home, leaving one man dead.

Al.com reported Monday that Birmingham police spokesman Capt. Sean Edwards said two men and a woman were inside the home hanging out and drinking when one of the men started acting erratic and bizarre.

Edwards said the man pulled out two guns and opened fire. One of the bullets struck a 24-year-old man in the back.

The woman ran out the house and hid in some bushes. The suspect went looking for her, broke into another home where there were two children and their grandparents. He then fired shots in that home.

As police were closing in on the suspect, he jumped out of a back window, got down on the ground and was taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.