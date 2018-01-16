Multiple vehicle fire under investigation in Center Point - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Multiple vehicle fire under investigation in Center Point

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
CENTER POINT, AL (WBRC) -

An early morning fire at a Center Point business is under investigation.

Fire crews received a call around 4:30 a.m. about several burning cars, including a semi-truck, at Kemet Auto Sales on Old Springville Road.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly