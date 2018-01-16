Multiple vehicle fire under investigation in Center Point

Some schools have announced closings for Tuesday, January 16th, ahead of possible snow and ice moving into the area.More >>
Some schools have announced closings for Tuesday, January 16th, ahead of possible snow and ice moving into the area.More >>
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- light snow + falling temperatures = icy travel!More >>
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- light snow + falling temperatures = icy travel!More >>
An early morning fire at a Center Point business is under investigation.More >>
An early morning fire at a Center Point business is under investigation.More >>
Fairfield is back open for business. The city council met Saturday in an emergency called meeting where councilors unanimously passed several resolutions to reopen a number of departments.More >>
Fairfield is back open for business. The city council met Saturday in an emergency called meeting where councilors unanimously passed several resolutions to reopen a number of departments.More >>
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says his team is building a new culture at city hall that includes supporting and investing in all 99 neighborhoods in the city not just some.More >>
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says his team is building a new culture at city hall that includes supporting and investing in all 99 neighborhoods in the city not just some.More >>