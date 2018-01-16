As snow coats roads in Deep South, Louisiana freeways close

ATLANTA (AP) - Forecasters say snow falling in Louisiana during the pre-dawn hours prompted the closure of multiple interstates as a winter weather system took aim at other states across the Deep South.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday had issued winter storm warnings in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Winter weather advisories covered most of Alabama and much of Georgia. Several school districts across the region canceled classes.

Snow was falling before dawn Tuesday in Louisiana and Mississippi, and was expected to move into Alabama and Georgia later Tuesday.

In Louisiana, state officials said both lanes of Interstate 49 in the Shreveport area were closed early Tuesday. Parts of I-20 and I-220 were also closed.

In Jackson, Mississippi, city offices were closed. Up to 3 inches of snow was possible in Mississippi's Delta region.

