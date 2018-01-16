FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Icy travel and frigid temperatures

Temperatures in the upper levels of the atmosphere remain well below freezing. Even in areas to the south which have remained just above freezing at the surface for much of the day temperatures will drop quickly as the brief bout of wintry weather and colder air continue spreading south.

The ongoing concern through the evening and early morning hours will be icing on roads and bridges as the first round of snow melts then re-freezes with the falling temperatures so travel is still strongly discouraged and a few roads and bridges have become impassable. There is some sign the snow could re-develop in areas to the south and east where the air is a bit more moist even still.

Otherwise, just be aware of temperatures and wind chills falling to dangerous overnight lows. A strong blast of cold air will remain in place through tomorrow and temperatures area wide will generally remain below freezing and with breezy, northwest winds, wind chills will still be in the upper teens to around 20 tomorrow afternoon. Another hard freeze is expected Wednesday night with lows back in the teens across the region.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.