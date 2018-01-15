Birmingham Mayor discusses crime, education and more during State of the Community Address

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says his team is building a new culture at City Hall that includes supporting and investing in all 99 neighborhoods in the city not just some.

In his State of the Community Address Monday, Woodfin says while some communities like downtown are flourishing other neighborhoods have been neglected.

Woodfin vowed to work with the city council to change that and move the city forward.



Woodfin would like to see more law enforcement in the high crime areas. He talked about the city’s neighborhoods being choice neighborhoods. In order to do that, Woodfin says city government needs to invest all necessary resources to make neighborhoods safer.



“If we want everyone to be a choice neighborhood then we have to treat all the city particularly where high crime area is as assets like we do any other area that's an asset. We have foot patrols, bike patrol, car patrol. We should do the same thing,” Woodfin said.

Woodfin also announced the creation of the Fred Shuttlesworth Opportunity Scholarship.

This will give Birmingham City school students free community college tuition to any Jefferson County community college. Woodfin says investing in the future is what this scholarship is all about. He says this move ensures a pathway to success and opens the doors of higher education to more people.



“We believe in Birmingham City Schools. We believe in Birmingham City Schools and we want them to have every opportunity.



Bottom line, we have to make investing in our children a priority. I think this is a simple down payment,” Woodfin added.

