FIRST ALERT Weather Day: New data still supports snow, dangerous travel conditions for Tuesday

SNOW STILL LOOKS LIKELY FOR TUESDAY: New data is coming in Monday evening and holds on to a chance of accumulating snow for Tuesday. This would be enough snow to cause some significant impacts on roads due to subfreezing temperatures. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for our area. I want to stress that this is not a downgrade. This is based off of the totals being just under warning criteria. Snow amounts will range from ½” to 1” for most locations, with some locally higher amounts, possibly topping 2”. So there may not be much snow for building a snowman and this will not be a heavy, wet snow like the previous event. So I’m not expecting snow related power outages. The biggest concern will be ice development on the roads and bridges. I would certainly get to where you need to be before this begins. Once the snow starts falling it won’t take long for trouble spots to develop on roadways. Temperatures will be tumbling into the 20s from northwest to southeast throughout the day.



WHEN AND WHAT TO EXPECT: Snow is expected to begin in our far northwest counties (Marion, Lamar, and Winston) as early as 5 a.m. Snow will reach the Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Gadsden corridor by 12 p.m. The leading edge of the snow will continue south and east, impacting the Greensboro, Centreville, Alabaster, Talladega, and Anniston corridor by 2 p.m. This will also continue south and east, impacting the Marion, Clanton, Rockford, and Ashland areas by 4 p.m. Therefore, the entire area will be impacted by this snow threat.



WEDNESDAY MORNING IMPACTS: The snow is expected to taper off from northwest to southeast Tuesday night, ending in far southeast zones around midnight. Lows will tumble into the teens and single digits, with wind chills as low as -5 degrees in some areas. Any ice that develops will linger well into the morning, possibly through midday in shady areas and on secondary roads. Highs on Wednesday will struggle to reach the freezing mark in the afternoon.



REST OF THE WEEK: Depending on how much snow falls, there could be some lingering icy patches Thursday morning. However, temperatures will make a big recovery into the 40s, which will finally bring the big thaw to our area. Temperatures will continue to improve throughout the remainder of the week, with highs back in the 60s this weekend. Another rainmaker will roll in Sunday night and bring a good chance of showers that will linger into Monday.



Stay weather alert and stay tuned to WBRC FOX6 for continuing winter weather updates on Tuesday's FIRST ALERT Weather Day.

