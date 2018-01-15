Man killed in shooting on Carver Ave. SW - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man killed in shooting on Carver Ave. SW

Source: Josh Walker/WBRC Source: Josh Walker/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Police say a man was shot in the 4700 block of Carver Avenue SW Monday night.

The victim died from his injuries.

