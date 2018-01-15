Thousands gather to march in memory of MLK Jr.

"Unity in the spirit of a beloved community."

That's what SCLC Tuscaloosa Chapter President Tyshawn Gardner hoped they'd accomplish Monday in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He estimated as many as a thousand people participated in a march through the streets of Tuscaloosa.

It started at noon in front of the elementary school bearing the name of the slain civil rights leader.

Those who marched included Greek organizations, church groups and some law enforcement agencies among others.

Pastor Gardner said they had a goal to bring people from different backgrounds together as a sign of unity to move the city forward.

"The idea is to put people in the same place where conversations can be had, where planning can take place so we can do some real work long after this day is over," Pastor Gardner explained.

