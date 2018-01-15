No suspects in shooting at Eutaw National Guard Armory

Fairfield is back open for business. The city council met Saturday in an emergency called meeting where councilors unanimously passed several resolutions to reopen a number of departments.More >>
Fairfield is back open for business. The city council met Saturday in an emergency called meeting where councilors unanimously passed several resolutions to reopen a number of departments.More >>
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says his team is building a new culture at city hall that includes supporting and investing in all 99 neighborhoods in the city not just some.More >>
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says his team is building a new culture at city hall that includes supporting and investing in all 99 neighborhoods in the city not just some.More >>
SNOW STILL LOOKS LIKELY FOR TUESDAY: New data is coming in this evening and holds on to a chance of accumulating snow for Tuesday.More >>
SNOW STILL LOOKS LIKELY FOR TUESDAY: New data is coming in this evening and holds on to a chance of accumulating snow for Tuesday.More >>
Police say a man was shot in the 4700 block of Carver Avenue SW Monday night.More >>
Police say a man was shot in the 4700 block of Carver Avenue SW Monday night.More >>
SIGNIFICANT WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS POSSIBLE TUESDAY: Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for our area as another Arctic air mass arrives, with temperatures tumbling into the 20s during the afternoon.More >>
SIGNIFICANT WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS POSSIBLE TUESDAY: Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for our area as another Arctic air mass arrives, with temperatures tumbling into the 20s during the afternoon.More >>