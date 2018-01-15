How schools make the decision to cancel classes

The decision to close school on inclement weather days is not something educators take lightly.



"Decisions like this are never easy to make," said Jason Gaston, Hoover City Schools.



Gaston added from the time school leaders get even a hunch that winter weather might be on the horizon, they start their dialogue about what they might do.

"In a system our size, with the number of schools we have, and the geography of our city, there are so many things we have to take into consideration," he said.



In situations like what we might face Tuesday, that means thinking about if the snow and ice will prevent people from getting to and from school safely.



"Safety is paramount. You're never going to make everyone happy. It's a decision that is not easy. It will test your nerves. But there is a lot of conversation that surrounds the decision making process, in terms of can we run buses? Can we possibly do a half day? There are a lot of things that go into it," said Gaston.



Hoover school leaders ultimately decided to cancel class this time, but only after doing their due dilligence.



They spoke with Jefferson and Shelby County EMA officals, state leaders, as well as surrounding systems.

"The school systems particularly 'Over the Mountain' is intertwined in terms of rec leagues, employees, and just the geography of our system. And so we want to make sure in some cases that we're speaking with one voice," said Gaston.

To get a full list of closures click here-http://www.wbrc.com/story/37267239/school-closings-delays-jan-16th-2018



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.