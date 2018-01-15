Flu activity remains widespread in Alabama

The flu is still widespread in Alabama according to the CDC.

Several hospitals in the state are still at capacity or overcapacity. The health department is still asking those with mild flu like symptoms to call their primary care doctor instead of going to the emergency room.



Clinics in the Birmingham area slowed down a little bit Saturday and Sunday but things picked right back up Monday morning. Doctors believe the slowdown was only because it was a holiday weekend.

Dr. Jeremy Allen with American Family Care says he’s had several patients test positive for type B but they are still seeing several people also test positive with type A.



UAB Hospital released the following statement Monday afternoon, “People who are sick or have flu like symptoms should not visit family or friends in the hospital. UAB will return to normal surgery schedules tomorrow. (Tuesday)”

With 11 to 13 more days of flu season left, doctors are just trying to keep the flu from spreading right now.



