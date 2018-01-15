Costner says he's no fan of sequels as writing often suffers

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - Kevin Costner isn't a big believer in doing film sequels for a simple reason.

Costner told TV critics Monday that the writing often isn't as good as in the original movie and it's the screenplay that draws him to a project.

He says that's why he's starring in "Yellowstone," a 10-part drama series debuting June 20 on the new Paramount Television network, the rebranded Spike TV.

The actor says that when he likes a script, it isn't just because he has a good part, but that all the characters are "doing a nice dance."

Costner plays the owner of a vast, family-owned ranch who is trying to resist encroachment by developers and others. The ensemble cast includes Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Jill Hennessey and Josh Lucas.

