FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tuesday for snow and treacherous travel conditions

SIGNIFICANT WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS POSSIBLE TUESDAY: Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for our area as another Arctic air mass arrives, with temperatures tumbling into the 20s during the afternoon. As this happens, forecast data continues to suggest a period of light snow. Any snow that falls would quickly lead to treacherous travel conditions, with ice first developing on bridges/overpasses and elevated surfaces. Road conditions will continue to deteriorate into the evening hours as temperatures tumble into the teens, with impacts lingering well into Wednesday morning due to the subfreezing temperatures. Confidence levels are increasing in this event.



A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for tomorrow. Now is the time to prepare and I would consider rescheduling any plans you have for the afternoon and evening. DO NOT WAIT for snow to start at your location before you head home, if you are working tomorrow or running errands, leave before the snow arrives so you know you’ll make it to your destination safely. Just like back in 2014, as soon as the snow started, the ice quickly formed, and people were sliding and stuck. We don’t want a Snowmageddon repeat, so we are encouraging you to avoid travel late tomorrow based on what we know today.



We advise you to check in with us often for updates throughout the evening. We will be providing frequent updates on air, online, and on the WBRC FIRST ALERT Weather app.



WHEN AND WHAT TO EXPECT: Snow is expected to begin in our far northwest counties (Marion, Lamar, and Winston) as early as 5 a.m. Snow will reach the Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Gadsden corridor by 12 p.m. The leading edge of the snow will continue south and east, impacting the Greensboro, Centreville, Alabaster, Talladega and Anniston corridor by 2 p.m. This will also continue south and east, impacting the Marion, Clanton, Rockford, and Ashland areas by 4 p.m. Therefore, the entire area will be impacted by this snow threat.



HOW MUCH SNOW: We are expecting snow accumulations ranging from 1 inch to 1.5 inches. There could be over an inch and a half in some isolated locations. Keep in the mind the frigid air has us most concerned as this would guarantee the winter precipitation freezing on surfaces. Any snow that partially melts would also turn to ice.



WEDNESDAY MORNING IMPACTS: The snow is expected to taper off from northwest to southeast Tuesday night, ending in far southeast zones around midnight. Lows will tumble into the teens and single digits, with wind chills as low as -5 degrees in some areas. Any ice that develops will linger well into the morning, possibly through midday in shady areas and on secondary roads. Highs on Wednesday will struggle to reach the freezing mark in the afternoon.



REST OF THE WEEK: Depending on how much snow falls, there could be some lingering icy patches Thursday morning. However, temperatures will make a big recovery into the 40s, which will finally bring the big thaw to our area. Temperatures will continue to improve throughout the remainder of the week, with highs back in the 60s this weekend. Another rainmaker will roll in Sunday night and bring a good chance of showers that will linger into Monday.



Stay weather alert and stay tuned to WBRC FOX6 for continuing winter weather updates on tomorrow’s First Alert Weather Day.

