Women seem more prone to winter blues

The economic cost of asthma in the United States is nearly $82 billion a year, federal health officials report.More >>
The economic cost of asthma in the United States is nearly $82 billion a year, federal health officials report.More >>
States that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) had fewer hospital closures, especially in rural areas, a new study finds.More >>
States that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) had fewer hospital closures, especially in rural areas, a new study finds.More >>
The increase in depressive symptoms brought on by winter seems to occur more often in women than men, a new study finds.More >>
The increase in depressive symptoms brought on by winter seems to occur more often in women than men, a new study finds.More >>
Time is running out for millions of American kids covered by the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).More >>
Time is running out for millions of American kids covered by the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).More >>
While your dog or cat might love the taste of raw meat, a steady diet of it might be a bad idea, a new study warns.More >>
While your dog or cat might love the taste of raw meat, a steady diet of it might be a bad idea, a new study warns.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.